Photo 3431
Carols By Candlelight
Last night we went to our local church for carols by candlelight. It is amazing that people have enjoyed Christmas here for centuries.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
940% complete
Tags
church
