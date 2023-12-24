Previous
Where I Was Born
Where I Was Born

Back in 1948 we lived in a modest council house, but this place, Flete House in Devon, was a nursing home. So despite my very ordinary childhood I can say I was born in a very grand place. Calling me "Lord" is optional!! :-)
