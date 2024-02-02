Previous
Roots by g3xbm
Photo 3477

Roots

This was on our walk on Thursday. In the distance are the ramparts of Burwell Castle that dates from the time of King Stephen.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise