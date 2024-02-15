Previous
Quite Near by g3xbm
Photo 3490

Quite Near

As the photo shows, we live right next door to a fully restored 200 year old windmill. Although the sails occasionally go around they never bother us.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
956% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise