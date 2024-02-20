Previous
Cambridge Bookshop by g3xbm
Cambridge Bookshop

When we came to Cambridge in the early 1970s Heffers had loads of bookshops. These days most (?) buy books online so there are far fewer bookshops.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

