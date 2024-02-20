Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3495
Cambridge Bookshop
When we came to Cambridge in the early 1970s Heffers had loads of bookshops. These days most (?) buy books online so there are far fewer bookshops.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3495
photos
29
followers
23
following
957% complete
View this month »
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th February 2024 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close