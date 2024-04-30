Sign up
Previous
Photo 3565
Muntjac Deer
We live next door to a fully restored 200 year old windmill. Imagine my surprise when I spotted this Muntjac deer about 3 m away from me when I was cutting the hedge!!
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3565
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th April 2024 4:07pm
Tags
deer
muntjac
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely, well spotted
April 29th, 2024
