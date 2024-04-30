Previous
Muntjac Deer by g3xbm
Photo 3565

Muntjac Deer

We live next door to a fully restored 200 year old windmill. Imagine my surprise when I spotted this Muntjac deer about 3 m away from me when I was cutting the hedge!!
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely, well spotted
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise