Previous
Bird Table Experiment by g3xbm
Photo 3569

Bird Table Experiment

Our older bird table was damaged beyond repair when it blew over in a storm. We got too many big birds so I have replaced it with 2 smaller ones that hang and will only fit smaller birds. We’ll see if it works!
4th May 2024 4th May 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise