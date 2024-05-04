Sign up
Photo 3569
Bird Table Experiment
Our older bird table was damaged beyond repair when it blew over in a storm. We got too many big birds so I have replaced it with 2 smaller ones that hang and will only fit smaller birds. We’ll see if it works!
4th May 2024
4th May 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3569
photos
30
followers
24
following
977% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd May 2024 6:57pm
Tags
bird
,
table
