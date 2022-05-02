Previous
So true… by gaillambert
118 / 365

So true…

Yesterday was our wedding anniversary. We took a walk up Ivinghoe Beacon but I wasn’t keen on the photos from up there. So chose this, in a pub we found still serving food after 2pm on a bank holiday Monday, it’s harder work than you’d think!
2nd May 2022

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Hahaha so true
May 3rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hehehe
May 4th, 2022  
