147 / 365
The Killers
Finally, after two cancellations due to some virus, we got to see The Killers. Couldn’t see a thing! But they were great as ever. Definitely going for seats next time though. That’s when you know you’re getting old!!!
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
2
0
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
julia
ace
Lucky you.. Great when concerts can happen again.. My daughter won a back stage pass and a meeting with Brandon Flowers at their Auckland concert a good few years ago..
June 4th, 2022
Gail Lambert
@julzmaioro
omg!!! The lucky girl. I always joke with my husband when I see them, I may not be back. Brandon will meet me and I’ll sail off with him!!!
June 4th, 2022
