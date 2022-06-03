Previous
The Killers by gaillambert
147 / 365

The Killers

Finally, after two cancellations due to some virus, we got to see The Killers. Couldn’t see a thing! But they were great as ever. Definitely going for seats next time though. That’s when you know you’re getting old!!!
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

julia ace
Lucky you.. Great when concerts can happen again.. My daughter won a back stage pass and a meeting with Brandon Flowers at their Auckland concert a good few years ago..
June 4th, 2022  
Gail Lambert
@julzmaioro omg!!! The lucky girl. I always joke with my husband when I see them, I may not be back. Brandon will meet me and I’ll sail off with him!!!
June 4th, 2022  
