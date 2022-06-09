Previous
Feeling strong by gaillambert
153 / 365

Feeling strong

After a chat today, I thought I’d shoot how I’m feeling right now!
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Woohoo!
June 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and pov.
June 9th, 2022  
