157 / 365
The Fly
Amazed I got this close especially with a lens attached
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
2
2
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2022 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
A beauty.
June 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Look at those bug eyes.
June 13th, 2022
