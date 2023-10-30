Previous
Paws for a moment by gaillambert
Photo 646

Paws for a moment

30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A well walked on paw for sure. =)
October 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I’m with Mags
October 30th, 2023  
Gail Lambert
@marlboromaam she certainly is! I must get her some paw moisturiser!
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise