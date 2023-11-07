Previous
Lunchtime leaves by gaillambert
Photo 654

Lunchtime leaves

7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Great dog's nose PoV, very well done
November 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful low pov.
November 7th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Love this view and pointed focus.
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise