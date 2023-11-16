Sign up
Photo 663
No idea!
Found this on a dead trunk today. Assuming it’s fungi but can’t find what exactly. It was tiny, macro lens used
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
4
2
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
663
photos
63
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th November 2023 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting. It looks like eggs but sure it fungi.
November 16th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fabulous find. Intriguing
November 16th, 2023
haskar
ace
This is slime mold species Trichia Varia. These are young fruiting bodies, as they mature they darken and turn from brown to black dots.
November 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A interesting find
November 16th, 2023
