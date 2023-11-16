Previous
Found this on a dead trunk today. Assuming it’s fungi but can’t find what exactly. It was tiny, macro lens used
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting. It looks like eggs but sure it fungi.
November 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fabulous find. Intriguing
November 16th, 2023  
haskar ace
This is slime mold species Trichia Varia. These are young fruiting bodies, as they mature they darken and turn from brown to black dots.
November 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A interesting find
November 16th, 2023  
