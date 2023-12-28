Previous
Not. Going. Anywhere. by gaillambert
Photo 703

Not. Going. Anywhere.

Feet firmly planted. Wind blowing her ears. Started to rain. We had to go home
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Delightful portrait!
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise