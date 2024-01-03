Previous
Don’t play with fire kids! by gaillambert
Photo 709

Don’t play with fire kids!

No lego men were harmed in the making of these photos. It was black candle wax!
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise