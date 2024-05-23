Previous
National Lucky Penny Day by gaillambert
Photo 842

National Lucky Penny Day

Who makes these things up?! Had to raid a money box to find a penny 😂
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Well photographed! And, yes, I wonder about these "national" days. One friend here in Montana posted that it was National Drink With Your Chickens Day! Say what???!!! LOL
May 23rd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
These 'holidays" are just fun. Wonderful reflection!
May 23rd, 2024  
Jen ace
Fun shot!
May 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
May 23rd, 2024  
George ace
Great shot.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise