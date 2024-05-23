Sign up
Previous
Photo 842
National Lucky Penny Day
Who makes these things up?! Had to raid a money box to find a penny 😂
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
5
3
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
842
photos
74
followers
83
following
230% complete
View this month »
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd May 2024 10:58am
Barb
ace
Well photographed! And, yes, I wonder about these "national" days. One friend here in Montana posted that it was National Drink With Your Chickens Day! Say what???!!! LOL
May 23rd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
These 'holidays" are just fun. Wonderful reflection!
May 23rd, 2024
Jen
ace
Fun shot!
May 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
May 23rd, 2024
George
ace
Great shot.
May 23rd, 2024
