Photo 914
Golden Arches
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
2
0
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
914
photos
74
followers
80
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2024 8:23pm
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice abstract effect.
August 14th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
August 14th, 2024
