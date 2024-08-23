Previous
Japanese by gaillambert
Photo 921

Japanese

Crash in the foreground, chicken behind. Was delicious
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
It really does look yummy
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise