Previous
A Slightly Foggy Day ... by gardencat
Photo 3215

A Slightly Foggy Day ...

and a very prickly flower. Just a weed but a rather striking one I thought, prickles and all.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
880% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great capture and presentation, Joanne! I can almost feel the prickles! Fav
July 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I think thistles are fascinating. Very nice presentation of this one.
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise