Photo 3215
A Slightly Foggy Day ...
and a very prickly flower. Just a weed but a rather striking one I thought, prickles and all.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
fog
thistle
weed
Heather
A great capture and presentation, Joanne! I can almost feel the prickles! Fav
July 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
I think thistles are fascinating. Very nice presentation of this one.
July 9th, 2024
