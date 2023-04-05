Previous
Next
95/365 by gauravdhwajkhadka
Photo 770

95/365

Butter Lamp made from soil.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Gaurav Dhwaj Khadka

@gauravdhwajkhadka
photographer and film maker ....
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise