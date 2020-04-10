Previous
ᵀᴿʸ ᴵᵀ ! by gavincci
ᵀᴿʸ ᴵᵀ !

This position is very effective in stabilizing high blood pressure, normalizing the function of thyroid gland and very good if you just want to relax after a hard working day.
Jaydee

@gavincci
Maybe because it's entirely an artist's eye, patience and skill that makes an image and not his tools. Group Member: Project X The Click ...
Kathy A ace
Surely this is not humanly possible!
April 10th, 2020  
kali ace
um.... sure!
April 10th, 2020  
