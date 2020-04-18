Sign up
Photo 2276
Social Distancing
𖣘ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴅᴀɪʟʏ ᴅᴏsᴇ ᴏғ ɪɴsᴘɪʀᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴅɪᴀʀʏ𖣘
(ᵖʰᵒᵗᵒ ᶜʳᵉᵈⁱᵗ ᵗᵒ ᵗʰᵉ ᵒʷⁿᵉʳ)
ANTONY GORMLEY
http://www.antonygormley.com/sculpture/chronology
#antonygormley
#installation #statue #contemporaryart #performance #inspiration #contemporary #sculpture #statues #contemporarysculpture #architecture #structure #minimal #arch #monochrome #concrete #industrial #design #black #white #sophiegunnol #gunnol #artadvisor #minimalism #artcurator #industrialart #urban #artcollector #gravitation
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Jaydee
@gavincci
Maybe because it's entirely an artist's eye, patience and skill that makes an image and not his tools. Group Member: Project X The Click ...
☠northy
ace
That is so cool!
April 18th, 2020
