Social Distancing by gavincci
Photo 2276

Social Distancing

ANTONY GORMLEY

http://www.antonygormley.com/sculpture/chronology

#antonygormley

#installation #statue #contemporaryart #performance #inspiration #contemporary #sculpture #statues #contemporarysculpture #architecture #structure #minimal #arch #monochrome #concrete #industrial #design #black #white #sophiegunnol #gunnol #artadvisor #minimalism #artcurator #industrialart #urban #artcollector #gravitation
18th April 2020

Jaydee

@gavincci
Group Member: Project X The Click
☠northy ace
That is so cool!
April 18th, 2020  
