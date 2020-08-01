Previous
Used Normal by gavincci
Photo 2293

Used Normal

һȏẇṡ єṿєяʏȏṅє ċȏƿıṅɢ?
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Jaydee

@gavincci
Maybe because it's entirely an artist's eye, patience and skill that makes an image and not his tools. Group Member: Project X The Click ...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's quite the mask, Jaydee! ...More people need to be wearing this for sure.
August 1st, 2020  
