Previous
Next
U2 by gavincci
Photo 2410

U2

Always check your own attitude too.

Its not always the world around you, sometimes you are the toxic person. Understand that you make mistakes and can hurt people, apologize, unlearn and relearn. That’s growth.

Understand that there are things you need to work on, that’s enlightenment, striving for continuous improvement, instead of faking perfection.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Jaydee

@gavincci
Maybe because it's entirely an artist's eye, patience and skill that makes an image and not his tools. Group Member: Project X The Click ...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise