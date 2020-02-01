Previous
Stained Glass Heart by genealogygenie
Photo 1244

Stained Glass Heart

After an absence of several months, I plan to join back in and post images of hearts for February. This tee shirt has a a heart that resembles stained glass. Thanks for stopping by.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Kim

@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
