Photo 1251
WomenHeart
When my mom was in the hospital last summer, a volunteer from WomenHeart.org dropped off some goodies. The organization provides support for women with heart disease.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Kim
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2244
photos
98
followers
132
following
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
23rd August 2019 1:05pm
sack
moh2020
hearts2020kk
heart health
