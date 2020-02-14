Sign up
Photo 1257
Happy Valentine's Day!
"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." ~ Helen Keller
One of my favorite heart finds. Happy Valentine's Day!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
2
1
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2251
photos
98
followers
132
following
344% complete
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
30th July 2019 2:02pm
Tags
moh2020
,
hearts2020kk
Mallory
ace
Love it. Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2020
KWind
ace
This is pretty!! FAV.
February 14th, 2020
