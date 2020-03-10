Previous
Nature - Orange 2 by genealogygenie
Photo 1283

Nature - Orange 2

“When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate. And when life is bitter, say thank you and grow.” ~ Shauna Niequist

The last of my bittersweet; several flowers lingered through the cold winter.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
