Photo 1283
Nature - Orange 2
“When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate. And when life is bitter, say thank you and grow.” ~ Shauna Niequist
The last of my bittersweet; several flowers lingered through the cold winter.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Tags
flower
,
bittersweet
,
rainbow2020
,
rainbow2020kk
