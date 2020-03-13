Previous
Nature - Blue 2 by genealogygenie
Photo 1286

Nature - Blue 2

"The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all." ~ Josiyah Martin

Tiny blooms popping on a tiny weed in my garden.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
352% complete

Photo Details

