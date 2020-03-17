Previous
Orange 3 by genealogygenie
Photo 1290

Orange 3

"The day which we fear as our last is but the birthday of eternity." ~ Lucius Annaeus Seneca

We will all bloom again. Prayers for the world.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Kim

genealogygenie
On to year 6.
