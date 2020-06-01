Previous
Stop and Smell the Daisies by genealogygenie
Photo 1328

Stop and Smell the Daisies

I found these on our new nature trail during my walk this morning. Posted for the 30 days wild theme.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43569/it-s-30-days-wild-time-again-starts-1st-june
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Kim

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat dof!
June 4th, 2020  
