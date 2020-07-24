Previous
Nectar to the Tongue by genealogygenie
Nectar to the Tongue

"Another glorious day, the air as delicious to the lungs as nectar to the tongue." ~ John Muir
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Kim

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot of the humming bird.
July 28th, 2020  
