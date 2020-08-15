Sign up
Photo 1388
UFO
Spotted this in the grass while walking on our local trail. I'm not sure what it is. Perhaps a cluster of butterflies??
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2475
photos
105
followers
135
following
