Previous
Next
Light and Shadow by genealogygenie
Photo 1411

Light and Shadow

"all the
beauty of life
is made up of
light and shadow"
~ Leo Tolstoy
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, incredible shot. Nice lightning and details. Fav
September 17th, 2020  
Milanie ace
I love what you did here - super focus.
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise