Goodbye Summer by genealogygenie
Photo 1417

Goodbye Summer

“To say it was a beautiful day would not begin to explain it. It was that day when the end of summer intersects perfectly with the start of fall.” ~ Ann Patchett

We had eautiful weather today around 80 degrees and I was able to watch my grandson participate in a middle school cross country meet where he earned his first medal.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Kim

@genealogygenie
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice dof and tones
September 22nd, 2020  
