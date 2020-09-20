Sign up
Photo 1417
Goodbye Summer
“To say it was a beautiful day would not begin to explain it. It was that day when the end of summer intersects perfectly with the start of fall.” ~ Ann Patchett
We had eautiful weather today around 80 degrees and I was able to watch my grandson participate in a middle school cross country meet where he earned his first medal.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
6
1
1
365
NIKON D5600
14th September 2020 5:36pm
Public
flower
black-eyed susan
Milanie
ace
Nice dof and tones
September 22nd, 2020
