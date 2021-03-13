Sign up
Photo 1479
Rainbow Month - Purple 2
Kitchen Week - Cell Phone
Struggled finding anything purple, but realized the back corner of my phone is purple. The rest is heat sensitive so it shows fingerprints (think mood rings).
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2606
photos
105
followers
132
following
406% complete
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1477
1478
1479
1480
611
1481
1482
1483
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th March 2021 9:00am
Tags
phone
,
purple
,
cell phone
,
rainbow2021
,
2021rainbow-kk
