Photo 1538
Mom and Baby
So fun to watch this doe and her newborn in the freshly plowed hay field next door!
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Tags
deer
,
summer
,
hay
,
newborn
,
doe
,
fawn
