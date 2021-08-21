Previous
Sunset on the Kansas River by genealogygenie
Photo 1546

Sunset on the Kansas River

Headed home from granddaughter’s soccer game. Beautiful day today in my neck of the woods!
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Kim

@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Milanie ace
Such a peaceful looking evening.
August 22nd, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
What a beautiful image 💕
August 22nd, 2021  
