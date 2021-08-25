Sign up
Photo 1554
One of my Obsessions
I just love it when the zinnias are in bloom. So many colors and stages to photograph!
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
4
365
NIKON D5600
23rd August 2021 8:02pm
flower
zinnia
