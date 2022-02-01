Sign up
Photo 1631
Cousin's Creativity
My cousin has a knack for taking junk and turning it into art. This is a propane bottle recycled into an outdoor planter. I've been absent lately but thought I would try another month of hearts this year.
1st February 2022
1st Feb 22
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
2857
photos
117
followers
140
following
447% complete
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th October 2021 2:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
heart
,
recycled
,
moh2022
,
propane bottle
*lynn
ace
so cool ... fav
February 3rd, 2022
