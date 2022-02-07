Sign up
Photo 1637
Shine Together
“People are like stained-glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within.” ~
Elisabeth Kübler-Ross
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Kim
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
Tags
window
,
heart
,
moh2022
