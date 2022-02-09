Sign up
Photo 1639
Another KS Mural
You have my Heart. Heart mural from our drive this weekend.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
2870
photos
118
followers
141
following
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th February 2022 9:18am
Tags
mural
,
heart
,
kansas
,
kansas city
,
moh2022
