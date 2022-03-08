Previous
Who stays? by genealogygenie
Photo 1665

Who stays?

"Time decides who we meet in life, your heart decides who you want in your life, and your behavior decides who stays in your life." ~ quotemaster.org
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Kim

Shutterbug ace
Love this minimalist shot with the interesting background.
March 9th, 2022  
