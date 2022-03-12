Sign up
Photo 1669
Break a vase . . .
"Break a vase, and the love that reassembles the fragments is stronger than that love which took its symmetry for granted when it was whole." ~ Derek Walcott
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
2
0
Tags
vase
,
indigo
,
rainbow2022
Barb
ace
Pretty lines and color! Nice choice for the rainbow color of the day!
March 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice lines and close up
March 12th, 2022
