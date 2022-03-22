Sign up
Photo 1679
Unproductive
“During the times we think we’re being “unproductive,” the seeds of new worlds are germinating within us, and they need peace to grow.” ~ Martha Beck
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
2
1
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight!
2940
photos
117
followers
142
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th March 2022 4:34pm
Tags
orange
,
rainbow2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful close up, nice orange backdrop.
March 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the way you chose to compose this
March 24th, 2022
