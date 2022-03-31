Previous
Next
Shades of Optimism by genealogygenie
Photo 1688

Shades of Optimism

“Sometimes when you're in a dark place you think you've been buried, but you've actually been planted.” ~ Christine Caine
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise