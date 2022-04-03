Previous
Fluent in Silence by genealogygenie
Photo 1691

Fluent in Silence

"So, if you are too tired to speak, sit next to me, because I, too, am fluent in silence." ~ R. Arnold
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Kim

Esther Rosenberg ace
You find the best quotes. Great close up, neat patterns.
April 4th, 2022  
