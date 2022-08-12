Sign up
Photo 1733
Small Butterfly
"We are but small butterflies in the garden of life." ~ Carston D. Roach
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
1
1
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight!
3023
photos
111
followers
135
following
475% complete
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
12th July 2022 4:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
silver spotted skipper
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is so pretty. Love his curry tongue.
August 25th, 2022
