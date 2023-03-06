Previous
Lingering Leaf by genealogygenie
Photo 1794

Lingering Leaf

Spring is two weeks away, but found this leaf still lingering on the trail.

“Leaves grow old gracefully, bring such joy in their last lingering days. How vibrant and bright is their final flurry of life.” — Karen Gibbs.
6th March 2023

Photo Details

