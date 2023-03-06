Sign up
Photo 1794
Lingering Leaf
Spring is two weeks away, but found this leaf still lingering on the trail.
“Leaves grow old gracefully, bring such joy in their last lingering days. How vibrant and bright is their final flurry of life.” — Karen Gibbs.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
0
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
3120
photos
105
followers
129
following
491% complete
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1788
733
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Views
7
365
NIKON D5600
6th March 2023 9:00am
red
,
leaf
,
rainbow2023
